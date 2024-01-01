Giada De Laurentiis' Farmer's Pasta Features 4 Italian Cheeses

For Chef Giada De Laurentiis, more is more when it comes to making cheesy, creamy farmer's pasta recipes. As revealed on the Food Network's "Everyday Italian," the chef and cookbook author loads up batches of noodles with not one, not two, not three, but four different types of cheeses.

While stirring simmering pots of creamy garlic-flavored milk and flour on her stove, De Laurentiis reaches for fontina, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese to prepare a decadent mixture to whisk and introduce to a batch of al dente rigatoni noodles. Combined with fresh parsley and basil, mixed with pancetta, and seasoned to taste, this luxurious combination is spooned into a baking dish and topped with drizzles of extra virgin olive oil and generous sprinklings of bread crumbs. This baked dish needs only 20 minutes to reach golden perfection and be ready to serve. With so much flavor packed into each bite, this cheesy pasta is guaranteed to offer plenty of satisfying comfort.