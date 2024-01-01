A Microwave Is The Only Tool Needed For Crispy, Fried Minced Garlic

The technique is as simple as placing chopped garlic in enough neutral oil to cover it in a microwave-safe container. You can chop the garlic by hand of course if you've just got a small amount, but a food processor makes quick work of chopping a larger quantity of garlic cloves. The method also works for sliced garlic, if that's your preference. Oils like canola and avocado are great for this project; they are flavorless and hold up well to high heat.

One essential step to make perfect microwave-fried garlic is to use short bursts of power, watching closely as the color changes and ending when the garlic is golden rather than fully brown. The amount of time needed will vary depending on your microwave and the amount you are frying, so start with two or three minutes, stir, and then heat for just one minute at a time until the garlic is perfectly cooked. Another key to success is to drain the oil off as soon as you've finished cooking the garlic, or you'll wind up with oily bits. Be careful with the bowl of oil — it gets very hot. Let the fried garlic cool on paper towels, then dig into the delicious, umami-rich flavor bomb. To store extras, refrigerate both the crispy garlic and the garlic oil, covered for up to a month.