Ina Garten's Chocolate Frosting Uses A Key Store-Bought Ingredient

In the world of baking, Ina Garten is undoubtedly a name associated with elegance and sophistication in the kitchen. Renowned for her from-scratch culinary creations, Garten is meticulous when it comes to the ingredients she uses. However, even the culinary queen herself occasionally leans on a store-bought shortcut for one of her most beloved treats: Chocolate buttercream. The secret ingredient? Chocolate chips.

While Garten typically champions the use of high-quality chocolate bars for her recipes, she understands that sometimes, life calls for a bit of convenience without compromising flavor. Chocolate chips come to the rescue as the perfect shortcut when making chocolate buttercream.

With chocolate chips, you skip the step of meticulously chopping chocolate bars. This not only saves time, but also reduces the risk of unevenly sized chocolate pieces in your buttercream. Chocolate chips blend seamlessly into your buttercream, resulting in a decadent, smooth texture. Unlike cocoa powder, which can sometimes create a grainy texture, chocolate chips offer a silky finish that's perfect for frosting cakes, cupcakes, and cookies.