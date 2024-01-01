Angie Mar's Le B. Restaurant Only Serves 9 Burgers A Night

Less can be more, especially when it comes to the number of burgers served at New York City's Le B. restaurant. Angie Mar's establishment offers dry-aged burgers topped with onions that have been caramelized in red wine but there's a catch: only nine of these dishes are made each evening and the order is only available at the bar. If you're wondering why more of these juicy burgers aren't pumped out each evening, it's all about the quality that has made Mar famous. Mar is the innovative mind behind a Peking duck that is lit on fire, for instance. For these burgers, the onions the restaurant uses for its burgers are caramelized for eight hours. Also, the meat is dry-aged and custom-made from a beef blend made up of mostly ribeye steak, similar to the cut that is part of Mar's surf and turf recipe. "The dry aging process really is a process of removing the water weight from beef," Mar explains to Righteous Eats. The result is a concentrated mouthful of flavors and a burger that is both tender, juicy, and flavorful when served sandwiched between a freshly toasted brioche bun.

The coveted burger recipe has been perfected by Mar, who first began aging burgers at The Beatrice Inn. Though the Beatrice Inn has since closed, the burger lives on at Le B. much to the delight of many burger-craving New Yorkers.