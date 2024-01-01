Persian Feta Is The Richly Infused Cheese You Need To Try

When it comes to feta, the Greek version of the cheese is typically the most well-known version of the crumbly white block. This is largely due to the European Union's strict origin regulations, which only allows renditions made with traditional methods and crafted in certain areas of Greece to be sold under the feta moniker.

However, that doesn't mean other cultures don't craft similar cheeses, propped up by unique regional traditions. Exemplars of feta from Bulgaria are known for their salty and creamy nature, while French feta is the mildest of international varieties.

Another style is Persian feta, enjoyed in Iran, where brined cheeses are popular. This style is made from cow's milk and is marinated in an olive oil infused with spices. The style still retains a pleasantly salty palate, all the while turning extra tender due to the oil marination. Its fragrant flavor is ideal for additional cooking applications or can be simply enjoyed on its own for a highly aromatic, melt-in-your-mouth experience.