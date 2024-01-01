Prevent Lobster Tails From Curling On The Grill With An Easy Skewer Trick

To begin, you'll need some wooden or metal skewers. If you're using wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 30 minutes before grilling. This prevents the skewers from burning on the grill. Next, prepare the lobster tails. Start by thawing them if they are frozen. Then, using kitchen shears or a knife, cut through the top shell lengthwise. Be careful not to cut through the bottom shell. You want to keep it intact to hold the meat in place. After you've cut the shell, gently pry it open and loosen the meat from the shell, lifting it slightly so it sits on top of the shell. This step makes for a more appealing presentation. Now, it's time for the skewer trick.

Take a skewer and carefully insert it through the tail, starting from the end where the tail fans out and running it all the way to the base of the tail (if the tails are very large, you can cut them in half first). Ensure the skewer runs through the meat but close to the shell, keeping it as straight as possible. With the skewers in place, the lobster tails are ready to be seasoned. Then, it's time to hit the grill. The skewers will ensure the tails remain straight and cook evenly. To serve, remove the skewers carefully, and plate the tails with your preferred dipping sauce and a slice of lemon for an extraordinary, seafood feast.