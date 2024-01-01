Bourbon Is The Unexpected Splash Of Flavor Your Little Smokies Need

Little smokies get their nickname the honest way: By looking and tasting exactly like what they are. The tiny cocktail sausages are about the size of a small chubby finger and come pre-smoked and ready to eat. However, most folks have their own special recipe for enhancing the appetizer, typically with some kind of barbecue sauce, preferably a homemade version. That's where bourbon enters the picture. The majority of barbecue sauce recipes overlook this secret ingredient that's both tasty and extremely compatible with little smokies.

Of all the spirits available in the marketplace, bourbon is one likely to be described as having a smoky taste, similar to the smoky notes in a peated scotch whisky. With bourbon, the smoky flavor comes primarily from the new charred oak barrels in which it gets aged. Since the charred barrels have not been previously used, more of the "toasted oak" flavor gets absorbed into the bourbon. That's what makes bourbon a superb flavor mate for little smokies.

There's no hard-and-fast rule for splashing bourbon into your little smokies sauce; it's pretty much compatible with most types of marinades and sauces. The key is letting the sauce and wieners simmer together for a long time, ideally in a slow cooker. Work your magic with ingredients such as brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, paprika, ketchup, mustard, grape jelly, or finely diced garlic and onions. The twist here is infusing a typical homemade barbecue sauce with bourbon, which affects the flavor in several ways.