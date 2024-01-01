For The Richest Pho Broth, Beef Knuckles Are The Best Option

Pho builds its delicious taste through the abundant use of beef bones. Restaurants can craft remarkably savory broths due to the sheer volume used; this quality can be difficult to replicate in a home kitchen. However, a thoughtful cut selection, boosted by a bit of meat and bone variety, can replicate the desired results.

In some areas, beef knuckles may be tricky to find. Instead, search for beef broth bones, which are often sold frozen. Alternatively, head to a farmer's market or specialty butcher to inquire about beef knuckles; many will sell lesser-used cuts for an affordable price. Odd bits of connective tissue, fat, and beef marrow are desirable — but don't neglect the parboiling step beforehand.

For an extra meaty flavor, consider throwing in some beef shank, too. Many chefs craft their pho with a medley of cuts to make the richest bone broth with an incredible depth of flavor. After it has been simmered gently and deftly seasoned, mouth-watering pho will be yours to enjoy. Don't forget to boil a larger batch since seconds will be welcomed.