Milk Powder Is A Key Ingredient In Jacques Torres' Iconic Hot Chocolate

Some recipes are too good to not try to replicate at home. Such is the case with the hot chocolate served by Jacques Torres. The pastry chef and chocolatier has managed to pour perfectly textured and decadent cups of cocoa for more than a decade. When Torres offers advice on the best ways to make a satisfying cup, we're listening.

For those who are craving silky chocolatey sweetness and don't have cocoa mix stocked in the cupboard, it's time to set out to make a decadently creamy drink from scratch. Just don't forget the powdered milk. As detailed on his website, Torres reveals that adding powdered milk and cornstarch to a saucepan of boiling milk invites a thick, smooth texture to your hot chocolate recipes. When matched with high-quality dark chocolate, a sip of this chocolate treat can brighten even the darkest of winter days. Use this base recipe to bring your flavor preferences into the mix, with vanilla extract, melted peppermint candies, or pinches of powdery spices like allspice, cinnamon, ancho chile powder, or chipotle chile powder ready to play on your palate.