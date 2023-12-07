Jacques Torres' Number One Tip When Making Fried Pastries - Exclusive

Jacques Torres told us that when it comes to fried treats, the dough may require less butter and fewer eggs than you'd think. In certain pastry recipes, this is because you will be using those ingredients later on — perhaps one less egg or a few fewer slabs of butter, depending on the ratios being used later on. You might see them come up in the form of an egg or butter wash to enhance the flavor and golden crust, or even an additional amount of butter included in the frying process.

However, this tip comes with a caveat: Only reduce your eggs and butter in the dough if you'll be using these ingredients at a different point in the recipe, such as for the aforementioned wash. If you won't be, then reducing the amount of butter and eggs in your dough can negatively affect the outcome of your pastry. Looking for a fried pastry to test out Torres' advice? You can check out Tasting Table's New Orleans beignet recipe — or if you want to play it safe and leave the frying for another day, a croissant or Galette Des Rois (French King Cake) recipe could satisfy your pastry craving without worrying about playing with egg and butter ratios.