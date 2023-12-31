Press Flowers For Elegantly Decorated Cookies

Most commonly, you'll see many recipes and bakers using pressed flowers on shortbread cookies. This is likely because it's versatile and can be customized with various food colorings and flavors. Some recipes have you roll out the dough, press the flowers in, and then bake. However, the heat of the oven can severely dull the color of the flowers and cause them to shrivel up, so we recommend pressing them in after baking, while the cookie is still warm and pliable.

So, exactly what types of blossoms can you use? This trick works with any edible flowers, so pansies, roses, marigolds, lavender, violets, and chamomile are all wonderful choices. Just be sure not to use any versions from the craft store or gardening section at the market, as these are often sprayed with pesticides and chemicals.

And just because shortbread is the most common cookie found with pressed petals, doesn't mean that's the only recipe you can use. Try pressing flowers into the tops of sugar cookies, French macarons, and even in the center of thumbprints for a colorful garnish. For holidays, try coordinating themes like pressed roses on Valentine's Day red velvet cookies, bright spring pansies on lavender Easter varieties, and marigolds on spiced flavors to ring in autumn.