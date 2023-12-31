You Can Actually Make Flavorful Bone Broth In The Microwave

Bone broth has become quite popular, as it is hailed for its nutritional benefits, and can be used as a base for countless recipes including sauces, soups, and even health drinks. But let's face it, the traditional method of simmering bones for hours on a stove can be a bit daunting. Thankfully, you can easily make it in your microwave. To do this, you'll need beef, chicken, turkey, or even fish bones.

The key is to use a mix of marrow and connective tissue, like feet and wings, as they provide both flavor and gelatin. If you have leftover roasted bones from a meal, like last night's rotisserie chicken, those are perfect. If not, you can easily get them from your local butcher or grocery store.

Next, you'll need some water, which is what extracts all the goodness from the bones. You'll also want to add a bit of acid, like apple cider vinegar. This helps to break down the bones and release the nutrients. For extra flavor, throw in some veggies like onions, carrots, and celery. Don't forget a few herbs and spices for that added kick. Now, let's get to the microwave part.