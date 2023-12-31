Put A Thai Twist On Brussels Sprouts With 3 Simple Ingredients

Preconceptions about Brussels sprouts are all over the place, often springing from childhood memories of boiled, stinky, little balls of mandatory eating: "Eat your vegetables or there's no dessert!" But things have come a long way with the expansion and availability of international foods and recipes, and that includes the cruciferous family of broccoli, kale, cabbage, collard greens, and Brussels sprouts. Distinctive aromas and strong flavors aside, this clan of Brassica oleracea vegetables has come into its own as a nutrient powerhouse thriving in dishes such as Thai-style Brussels sprouts.

Thai flavors can transform simple vegetables, and that includes Brussels sprouts, with a trio of simple ingredients bringing out the best characteristics of cruciferous veggies. To make Brussels sprouts come alive, all you need is fish sauce, peanuts, and palm sugar. What makes them work together so well is the balance of salty and sweet flavors from the fish sauce and palm sugar, plus a nutty infusion from the peanuts. Sizzling Brussels sprouts with those three ingredients, preferably in a hot cast-iron skillet, creates an inseparably delicious taste marriage.

While fish sauce may sound overly pungent for a vegetable dish, it's all about the umami aspect. It's earthy, savory, and briny all at the same time. If you've enjoyed other Thai dishes, such as Pad Thai, then you know what fish sauce contributes to the overall taste of food.