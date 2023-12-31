16 Best Coffee Shops In San Francisco

There are countless things to do and see in the beautiful city of San Francisco, home to rolling hills, endless outdoor scenery, and plenty of tasty spots for food and drinks. If you're visiting for a brief period, you will need to get your energy from somewhere to make sure you're getting the most out of each day. Conveniently enough, there are delicious coffee shops in just about every nook of this city.

For those who are familiar with San Francisco, or even locals, perhaps this list will reveal your new go-to coffee shop. From popular chains to independently owned cafes, there's quite a range of places to choose from. One thing they all have in common, however, is the attention to care and quality that goes into roasting and serving the best coffee out there.

The following list has been compiled by a trusty local who has personally visited the majority of these outlets; others have been recommended. Rest assured, it will not disappoint you. You can put down Google Maps and Yelp, and trust this handy guide as it walks you through the best coffee experiences San Francisco has to offer.