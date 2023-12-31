16 Best Coffee Shops In San Francisco
There are countless things to do and see in the beautiful city of San Francisco, home to rolling hills, endless outdoor scenery, and plenty of tasty spots for food and drinks. If you're visiting for a brief period, you will need to get your energy from somewhere to make sure you're getting the most out of each day. Conveniently enough, there are delicious coffee shops in just about every nook of this city.
For those who are familiar with San Francisco, or even locals, perhaps this list will reveal your new go-to coffee shop. From popular chains to independently owned cafes, there's quite a range of places to choose from. One thing they all have in common, however, is the attention to care and quality that goes into roasting and serving the best coffee out there.
The following list has been compiled by a trusty local who has personally visited the majority of these outlets; others have been recommended. Rest assured, it will not disappoint you. You can put down Google Maps and Yelp, and trust this handy guide as it walks you through the best coffee experiences San Francisco has to offer.
Compton's Coffee House
Compton's Coffee House is a gem of a coffee shop, with one location on the popular Fillmore Street in Lower Pacific Heights, and the other in North Beach. The menu is as straightforward as it gets, featuring both coffee and tea beverages as well as other delicious seasonal drinks that change regularly. The service is speedy, making this the perfect pit stop before work or quick afternoon caffeine pick-me-up.
If you're a flavored latte person, the Lavender Latte at this cute spot is one of the best in the city (hint: Get it served hot). If you like your coffee more straight up, Compton's Americano is always a great choice and this one is just $3 ─ hard to beat. The word on the street is that the pastries aren't half-bad either, so make sure to grab a sweet treat to pair with your coffee of choice.
(415) 416-6173
1910 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, California
Red Bay Coffee
Red Bay has locations scattered throughout the city, but this one in San Francisco's Ferry Building, a popular destination for visitors and locals alike, is our favorite. The company was founded by local artist, Keba Konte, and focuses on specialty coffees that are sustainably sourced. Red Bay is renowned in the Bay Area for its mission which is rooted in efforts to diversify the coffee production community.
A lot of thought and effort has gone into Red Bay's coffee, and it shows. Popular orders at this spot include the cold brew and the cappuccino ─ simple choices that speak for themselves. The lattes are flavored by house-made syrups, including seasonal candied yam ─ a unique but delicious addition to any coffee drink. If you want to take this coffee home, bags of roasted coffee beans are available to buy, which are made fresh in Red Bay's local public roastery located in Oakland.
(510) 399-2441
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111
Ritual
Born and bred in San Francisco, Ritual is a local favorite and has been roasting delicious coffee since 2005. With several locations in the city, you're bound to come across at least one. Ritual ensures that customers are drinking only the best by paying for specialty-grade coffees sourced by smaller farmers.
If you stop by one of these cafes, prepare yourself for a strong coffee. We can assure you that any one of these espresso-based drinks will alleviate any sleepiness. For true coffee lovers, the drip coffee is tasty all on its own without any muss and fuss. You can also spice things up a little by trying one of the signature beverages ─ usually some sort of fun-flavored latte. If you love the coffee so much that you want to serve it at your own breakfast table, Ritual sells all sorts of tools for making coffee at home, as well as packets of instant coffee and fresh beans.
(415) 641-1024
1050 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mazarine
Mazarine brings Paris to San Francisco with its French-inspired cafe and tasty coffees. Located in San Francisco's downtown area, this cafe is a great open space to settle into and get some work done, or simply just enjoy a coffee.
Mazarine is the king of the pour-over coffee, with selections that vary day to day. If leaves are more your speed, pour-over teas are featured as well. The menu tells you exactly where the coffee came from, and includes a wide variety of options from locations like Latin America and Africa. The rest of the signature menu includes the classics, plus some Mazarine specialties.
This spot leaves no box unchecked, with a full variety of toasts, salads, and sandwiches available to pair with your beverage. If you have a sweet tooth, we recommend settling it with a Mazarine waffle drizzled with dandelion chocolate.
hi@mazarinecoffee.com
720 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Blue Bottle Coffee
Blue Bottle has been in the coffee game for a long time and has since expanded its coffee empire across the world. However, we've been going to the San Francisco outpost in Jackson Square since it opened in 2022. Sourced sustainably and certifiably organic, Blue Bottle's coffee is one of the best of the best, and a dependable option for a caffeine boost in the city.
With a modern, clean-cut look to each cafe, Blue Bottle doesn't necessarily radiate warmth and coziness; a sleek and sophisticated feel matches its refined, specialty coffee instead. The best part about this popular chain is that the secret to its delicious coffee is no hidden secret. In fact, you can find brew guides to all of the most popular drinks on their website. Take the fun home with you, but don't forget to stop by one of the many locations.
(510) 653-3394
909 Montgomery Street, #105 San Francisco, CA 94133
Sightglass Coffee
Sightglass Coffee leaves nothing to the wayside when it comes to its coffee, taking a close look at every step of the process ─ from sourcing green coffee from its origin, to its transformation into a product that is sold and enjoyed by many. Sightglass prides itself on selling only the best, quality-focused coffees to its customers. The flagship store resides in the SoMa neighborhood of San Francisco, and features a lively coffee bar in addition to an active roasting factory where all of the magic happens. This spot does what Sightglass does best, which is bring a community together around its tasty coffee.
With the Sightglass menu, you'll know exactly where your coffee is coming from. Whether it's a refined coffee from Ecuador with sweeter flavors, or a more subtly tropical brew from Columbia, you can be sure that it will be fresh and authentically sourced. This one is truly for our coffee connoisseurs, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
(415) 861-1313
270 Seventh Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters
Blink and you might miss Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters, which would be a shame. This nook of a coffee shop is located on a side street in the neighborhood of Cow Hollow, and offers a full menu of espresso drinks, brewed coffees and pour-overs. If you haven't caught on to the theme yet, we're fans of sustainably sourced, quality coffee, both of which Wrecking Ball offers.
The menu is concise, which you know means that Wrecking Ball takes its coffee seriously. A must-try is the Pillow Fight espresso, a signature blend that stands alone and hardly requires anything to go with it. The best part is that all of your favorite roasts are also sold by the bag, and if you're curious where they're from, you can check out Wrecking Ball's store menu. Given that the shop itself is on the quieter side due to its lack of space, it's a great spot to stop by before heading out, coffee in hand, for a pleasant stroll.
(415) 638-9227
2271 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Equator Coffee
Female-founded Equator Coffee is a leader in providing sustainably sourced coffee, a feat that started out of a garage in 1995. Owners Brooke and Helen have since determined that Equator Coffee would focus on the social responsibility needed to elevate sustainable practices through serving coffee. Driven by a mission to make lives better through how its coffee is sourced, Equator Coffee has certainly made an impact. And we appreciate its delicious beverages.
These cafes are scattered around San Francisco and serve a wide range of tasty drinks, as well as pastries from local vendors. The featured menu always has a variety of drinks to choose from to reflect holidays and seasons. Any one of the cold brew drinks from this menu is guaranteed to give you the jolt of energy and joy you need to start your day, and we recommend topping it with one of the flavored creams to add some sweetness. For something more straightforward, try the rotating pour-over, which changes with the season and is always sourced from a single origin.
(415) 603-0366
Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94129
The Scullery
The Scullery is yet another great coffee shop that specializes in craft beverages, as well as teas and artisan toasts. While it only just broke onto the San Francisco coffee scene in 2016, it has made an impact in just a short amount of time. Located on a busy street, this little nook of a cafe is a gem that everyone should know about.
Owned and operated by the best of the best, The Scullery's coffee is no joke. With a unique selection of flavors that you won't find elsewhere else, it can be hard to choose from its drinks menu. The Burnt Caramel Latte is a stand-out, especially if you're a caramel lover, as is the Honey Lavender Latte when it's featured. To pair with your coffee, grab one of The Scullery's iconic toasts. The avocado toast with additional fried egg is not only one of the most visually appealing presentations of the food, but is equally as delicious as it looks. If sweet toast is more your speed, the spicy PB&J toast is stacked with creamy peanut butter and swirls of fresh jam.
(415) 440-4497
687 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Sextant Coffee Roasters
It doesn't get more authentic than Sextant Coffee Roasters, an Ethiopian-owned and operated coffee shop located on Folsom Street in the SoMa neighborhood of San Francisco. This independent cafe was founded by Kinani Ahmed, who works directly with bean-growing farmers from all over the world. The final product is some of the best craft coffee that the city has to offer, and you better believe that a cup of joe from this shop has been well-loved and cared for every step of the way.
While visitors rave over nearly every drink this cafe has to offer, coffee and tea alike, many are blown away by the prices ─ with a latte costing upward of $9. Despite the staggering cost of some of these drinks, there is nary a complaint about the quality. Nonetheless, be prepared to spend more than you might like on your daily caffeine boost.
(415) 355-1415
1415 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Hey Neighbor Cafe
Come and say hello to Hey Neighbor Cafe, a queer-owned and operated cafe hidden along the outskirts of the city. It's a little bit of a hike outside of the main throng, but the garden-inspired shop is worth the journey, and the perfect place to enjoy a friendly, charming atmosphere with a delicious cup of coffee in hand. If you're lucky, Hey Neighbor's pet cat, Boots, will be in the shop when you visit.
As far as the coffee goes, Hey Neighbor serves up all of the classics and then some. Tasty espresso drinks and teas are accompanied by a menu full of toasts, which you would be foolish to pass up. These aren't your average toasts, featuring uniquely flavored breads like ube and black sesame from Rize Up, a local partner. If you want an alternative to coffee, we recommend the chai tea latte ─ it won't let you down.
(415) 619-4091
2 Burrows Street, Portola Garden District, San Francisco, CA 94134
Java on Ocean
Java on Ocean gets brownie points for reliability, as this shop is the perfect stop for a coffee that will get the job done. Located in a wide-open cafe space, this is a great spot to pull up a chair and get some work done with a coffee and a pastry by your side. You can depend on the staff to always provide the friendliest service, as an added bonus.
You can get something as simple as a hot black coffee, or one of the many flavored brews on the menu, and be equally as satisfied with either. The extensive menu also includes a host of sandwiches and wraps, as well as fresh smoothies. We're not sure how it would pair with a coffee, but the veggie falafel wrap is worth a try. This place is so laid-back, you could kick back and stay for breakfast and lunch.
(415) 333-6075
1700 Ocean Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112
Philz Coffee
If you're from the Bay Area, or have visited, then you are definitely familiar with the name Philz Coffee. If you aren't yet familiar (or have been living under a rock), allow us to introduce you. This well-known company was founded in the Mission District of San Francisco in 2003 and has been spreading the love across the country since. This spot's coffee blends are as unique as they are tasty, with a wide variety of flavors to choose from on the menu.
We truly don't know where to start when it comes to a recommendation from this menu; the options are endless, with a range of blends from light to dark. The popular Philtered Soul is a medium blend with notes of hazelnut, and is a perfect middle ground. For something lighter, the Iced Coffee Rosé is unlike something you can find anywhere else and is a must-try. We wish we had time to rattle off everything good about this menu, but in the meantime, you'll have to check it out for yourself the next time you're in the city.
(415) 621-7000
399 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102
Saint Frank Coffee
Saint Frank Coffee tells a story with its coffee; its intention is to bring people together and foster joy through community. An ode to San Francisco and the beloved Saint Francis, this cafe seeks to amplify its deep-rooted values through its coffee, and cares about what you're being served, to say the least.
With three locations throughout the city, and an open-concept bar that allows customers to watch their coffee being made, this spot is definitely at the top of our list. The signature Almond Macadamia Nut Latte, with macadamia nut milk made in-house, has been recommended to us. Other fan favorites point to the Orange Cream Latte, which if you ask us, sounds absolutely delightful. The cafe itself is wide open, with tables spanning the length of the shop. The simple interior is well suited for a cafe work day if you don't mind the crowds that often gather here.
(415) 881-8062
1604 17th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Flywheel Coffee Roasters
Along with being one of our favorite coffee shops in the city, Flywheel Coffee Roasters has one of the best origin stories out there. Its founder, Aquiles Guerrero, is from Nicaragua originally. He was born on a coffee farm and educated at Capuchino High School, so one could say that coffee was destined to be in his future. He eventually made his way onto the San Francisco coffee scene by learning the trade at his family's cafe there in the '80s.
The shop itself is located in Haight-Ashbury, a hipster neighborhood on the outskirts of Golden Gate Park. The interior matches the vibe of the surrounding area and is a great place to hang out on a weekend. The menu includes siphon coffee, made out of a specialized machine that you won't find at just any coffee shop, along with every other tasty drink you can think of. We can't think of anything better than walking through the gorgeous green park with a Flywheel iced latte in hand (or any beverage of your choice). The donuts from this shop aren't half-bad either.
(415) 682-4023
672 Stanyan Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Andytown Coffee
Visit one of Andytown Coffee's cozy cafes in the Outer Sunset neighborhood before hitting Ocean Beach for a stroll with your favorite cup of coffee in hand. These neighborhood shops exude warmth and serve up a variety of delicious coffee drinks; you can't go wrong with any one of the menu's espresso options, served both hot and iced.
If you want the true Andytown Coffee experience, though, try one of its signature beverages. The go-to choice is named The Original Bird, and this tasty caffeine-infused treat includes sparkling water, espresso, and brown sugar syrup. Topped off with homemade whipped cream, it's just the right amount of sweet. We've truly never heard of anything like it. If coffee isn't your jam, the Matcha Plover is another version of this signature beverage, made with green tea matcha instead of espresso. The menu doesn't stop at beverages, however, with another section for signature breakfast sandwich creations.
(415) 966-6073
800 Great Hwy, San Francisco, CA, 94121