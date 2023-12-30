The Quick Layering Tip To Bake The Perfect Marble Cookies

If you appreciate the aesthetic of a mocha marble cake, you may want to try your hand at making marble cookies. Baking cookies that combine two flavors gives you plenty of options when it comes to whipping up crowd-pleasing desserts to serve at your next party. Though marble cookies may look impressive, we have a culinary shortcut that can have you setting out fresh baker's dozens onto the kitchen table in no time.

Whether you want to pair your favorite chocolate chip cookies with a tried-and-true traditional Snickerdoodle, bring a bright and colorful element to snack time with matcha and fruit-flavored cookie dough, or simply mix classic vanilla and chocolate flavors, adopting a strategic approach to rolling out marble cookies can pay off.

To start, prepare cookie dough of each flavor and portion out equally sized spheres using a small scooper. From there, you will simply layer each flavor of dough on top of one another, press it together, and roll it into a ball. When using this layering tip, be careful that you don't over-blend the flavors so that you preserve that coveted Instagram-worthly marbelized appearance.