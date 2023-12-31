Carla Hall's Hot Chocolate Features A Dollop Of Ginger Whipped Cream

Chef Carla Hall has a few culinary secrets tucked in her sleeve when it comes to perfecting an indulgent cup of hot cocoa. While there's certainly nothing wrong with a classically made hot chocolate recipe, Hall turns up the heat by adding extra spices to the homemade whipped cream she uses to garnish each steaming cup.

By whipping ground ginger together with heavy cream and sugar, Hall creates a flavorful whipped topping to place on top of cocoa mugs. Whipping the cream happens quickly, Hall warns on her website, so if you do attempt this spicy add-in, watch the cream carefully so that it doesn't become butter before you begin to bring in ginger and sugar into the mix. Once all of the ingredients have been mixed to make the whipped cream, you'll have a fresh tasty batch that can be scooped into mugs of hot cocoa or set on top of desserts that might benefit from a little extra oomph.