For Perfectly Domed Muffin Tops, Increase The Oven's Temperature

Muffins are a beloved breakfast treat and snack, but there's something undeniably enticing about a muffin with a beautifully tall, domed top. Achieving that sought-after muffin peak is a delightful art, and it all starts with the right technique and a slightly hotter oven. Get ready to elevate your muffin game and learn how to bake taller muffins that will leave everyone craving more.

The key to those sky-high muffin tops is a simple temperature adjustment. When your oven is a tad hotter than usual, it encourages the muffins to rise quickly and create that impressive domed shape. The higher initial heat sets the outer structure of the muffin before the insides solidify — thus allowing the center to expand and reach for the stars.

Putting this into practice starts before you even think about mixing your muffin batter. You must make sure your oven is thoroughly preheated to the specified temperature in your recipe. This ensures that the muffins start baking with that extra burst of heat. When following a traditional muffin recipe, consider preheating your oven to about 400 F. This slight increase in temperature from the standard 350 F can make all the difference.