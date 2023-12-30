To Make Martha Stewart's Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Butter The Pan First

Whether you need a dependable dinner side dish or a last-minute recipe to whip up ahead of a friend's potluck, you can't go wrong with some yummy Brussels sprouts. The particularly robust cruciferous vegetables can be prepared in various ways from stir-frying or sauteing to pan roasting. If you want to ensure a perfectly tender and crispy result guaranteed to please a crowd, take a page from none other than Martha Stewart and braise them in plenty of butter.

The television star and certified "hostess with the mostess" certainly knows her way around the kitchen. When it comes to cooking up the ultimate Brussels sprouts side dish, she's had her go-to technique down pat for decades. No, really. On TikTok, Stewart posted a throwback video of herself demonstrating her braised crispy Brussels sprouts method on what appears to be an early segment of her original TV show. It's safe to say that her cooking tips are as timeless as ever.

While many Brussels sprouts recipes, including Tasting Table's balsamic glazed version, suggest coating the bite-sized sprouts in extra virgin olive oil before roasting them in a baking pan, Stewart employs quite a bit of butter to achieve the perfect plate of Brussels sprouts. Her secret? Brush the baking pan with a generous amount of melted butter before adding in the vegetables.