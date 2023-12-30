Skip Fresh Peppers For Better Control Over The Spice Level In Your Dishes

Spicy peppers are a fantastic ingredient to keep in your kitchen. They pack a punch of hot, vegetal flavor and can be used for everything from intensifying main dishes to making various types of salsa to making homemade jalapeño vodka. If you have ever bitten into your favorite dish and unexpectedly found your mouth on fire, though, you know that fresh peppers can be a little bit unpredictable when it comes to just how hot they might be. If you find playing hot pepper roulette isn't really your style when cooking, try spicing up your recipes with alternatives for a more consistent level of heat.

Fresh peppers aren't manufactured; they're grown. Just like everything in nature, they can have variances that make them look or taste slightly different from one another, even if they are the exact same kind of pepper. Many factors can impact how hot a single pepper gets, including its growing conditions, its age, and the location in which it was grown. Physical characteristics of the pepper, like how large and thick the white membrane, or placenta, inside the pepper is, also impact its spice level. While you may be able to temper some of these issues with, for example, creative slicing, most of how your fresh pepper will taste is beyond your control. For this reason, if you know you prefer a certain level of heat in your dishes, you may want to reach for another option.