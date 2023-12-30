Top Your Oatmeal With Boba For A Uniquely Fun Breakfast Bowl
Gummy tapioca pearls aren't just for cups of bubble tea — you can invite a playful element to your breakfast bowls with spoonfuls of gelatinous boba. Whether you prefer to enjoy warm bowls of oatmeal or cool, creamy smoothie bowls, adding boba pearls to the occasion can bring a bit of whimsy to start your day.
Boba pearls are made from tapioca starch and water, offering a subtle flavor that makes for a prime canvas for the oatmeal bowl experiments of your dreams. When soaked in vanilla or honey, these slippery beads can add both texture and sweetness to your favorite breakfast grains. If you're interested in trying the pairing, you have options when it comes to adding boba bubbles to your oatmeal bowls: For a more sauce-like finish, serve your tapioca pearl topping with a generous measure of its own syrupy mixture, or if you prefer the chewy texture you get in your bubble tea, try handmade boba recipes topped with desiccated coconut, roasted nuts, or shavings of chocolate. Finish your boba-enhanced bowls with drizzles of maple syrup or honey, sprinkles of chia seeds, sliced fruit, and a final garnish of cinnamon powder for an extra boost of flavor.
Creating your boba-topped breakfast bowl
To prepare a boba-garnished oatmeal bowl, first, you'll need to make tapioca pearls according to your package's directions; otherwise, you can cook your oatmeal as you normally do with your choice of liquid, flavorings, and seasonings. Once it's scooped into bowls, top it with the cooked boba beads.
However, it's worth noting that adding fresh boba to your breakfast will increase your food prep time slightly. If you use dry black tapioca pearls, prepare them on the same day you intend to enjoy your oatmeal — or the night before and store them in the fridge in an airtight container. Cool the cooked pearls in an instant pot or pressure cooker with water, then drain and rinse the pearls before adding them to your choice of sugar water or a bath of honey. For an extra kick, you can season the boba syrup to your liking with additions like pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, brown sugar, or coffee, and further turn up the flavor volume by adding complementary ingredients to your oatmeal bowls. It may be just what your oatmeal needs for a touch of something new!