Top Your Oatmeal With Boba For A Uniquely Fun Breakfast Bowl

Gummy tapioca pearls aren't just for cups of bubble tea — you can invite a playful element to your breakfast bowls with spoonfuls of gelatinous boba. Whether you prefer to enjoy warm bowls of oatmeal or cool, creamy smoothie bowls, adding boba pearls to the occasion can bring a bit of whimsy to start your day.

Boba pearls are made from tapioca starch and water, offering a subtle flavor that makes for a prime canvas for the oatmeal bowl experiments of your dreams. When soaked in vanilla or honey, these slippery beads can add both texture and sweetness to your favorite breakfast grains. If you're interested in trying the pairing, you have options when it comes to adding boba bubbles to your oatmeal bowls: For a more sauce-like finish, serve your tapioca pearl topping with a generous measure of its own syrupy mixture, or if you prefer the chewy texture you get in your bubble tea, try handmade boba recipes topped with desiccated coconut, roasted nuts, or shavings of chocolate. Finish your boba-enhanced bowls with drizzles of maple syrup or honey, sprinkles of chia seeds, sliced fruit, and a final garnish of cinnamon powder for an extra boost of flavor.