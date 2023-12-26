Crumbl Announces 2 Major Collabs And A New Flavor To Wrap Up The Year
Crumbl Cookies famously changes its flavor lineup every single week, and few weeks are as huge for desserts as the one between Christmas and New Year's. This year, Crumbl is celebrating the holiday season with three new weekly flavors, and they're anything but predictable. We aren't talking about gingerbread and peppermint stick here.
The first never-before-seen flavor is Brookie Dough Pie. A lot goes into this loaded cookie: Chocolate chip cookie dough mousse is tucked into a scalloped brownie "pie cookie" crust, and the whole thing is topped with brownie chunks and cookie dough pieces. Returning cookie flavors include Raspberry Cheesecake, Chocolate Cake, and Double Chocolate Chip, but the real excitement comes from two new collaborations. The 2023 holiday drop is showcasing a peanut butter cookie created in partnership with Snickers and a brown sugar cinnamon treat made in collaboration with Pop-Tarts.
As its name might suggest, the Peanut Butter featuring Snickers cookie combines a peanut butter base dotted with chopped Snickers pieces and topped with caramel buttercream frosting, milk chocolate drizzle, and even more Snickers. In a faithful adaptation of the classic breakfast treat, Crumbl's Brown Sugar Cinnamon featuring Pop-Tarts cookie offers a brown sugar cinnamon base with brown sugar cream cheese glaze and pieces of the eponymous Pop-Tarts crumbled on top. Crumbl is also carrying a Peppermint Ice Cream cookie for the holidays.
Keeping sweet-toothed fans on their toes
The new Brookie Dough Pie cookie is also something of a collaboration. It's Crumbl's annual People's Choice Cookie, created by an amalgamation of customer requests and rich holiday flavors. Last year's concoction was a Tres Leches; before that it was the Mallow Sandwich featuring Oreos. The People's Choice event is a tradition in fan engagement; feedback comes from social media polls posted back in March, so the Brookie Dough Pie flavor has been a long time in the making.
Last year's holiday cookie lineup included festive flavors like Eggnog, Frozen Hot Chocolate, Snickerdoodle, and a Birthday Cake cookie with red and green sprinkles — festive, but safe. This year's loaded Brookie Dough Pie and imaginative collaborations with Snickers and Pop-Tarts mark an avant-garde departure from more expected holiday flavors.
The seasonal cookies will be available the week of Christmas from December 25 through December 30, available for foodies nationwide to order online via the Crumbl website or for in-person pickup at any of its 850+ store locations throughout all 50 states. Admittedly, the window for pickup or delivery is pretty small, as Crumbl announced via its Instagram story that stores will be closed all day on December 24, 25, 26, 30, 31, and January 1 for the holidays. Shipping might be the safest option for fans who want to try these limited-time cookies before they're gone.