Crumbl Announces 2 Major Collabs And A New Flavor To Wrap Up The Year

Crumbl Cookies famously changes its flavor lineup every single week, and few weeks are as huge for desserts as the one between Christmas and New Year's. This year, Crumbl is celebrating the holiday season with three new weekly flavors, and they're anything but predictable. We aren't talking about gingerbread and peppermint stick here.

The first never-before-seen flavor is Brookie Dough Pie. A lot goes into this loaded cookie: Chocolate chip cookie dough mousse is tucked into a scalloped brownie "pie cookie" crust, and the whole thing is topped with brownie chunks and cookie dough pieces. Returning cookie flavors include Raspberry Cheesecake, Chocolate Cake, and Double Chocolate Chip, but the real excitement comes from two new collaborations. The 2023 holiday drop is showcasing a peanut butter cookie created in partnership with Snickers and a brown sugar cinnamon treat made in collaboration with Pop-Tarts.

As its name might suggest, the Peanut Butter featuring Snickers cookie combines a peanut butter base dotted with chopped Snickers pieces and topped with caramel buttercream frosting, milk chocolate drizzle, and even more Snickers. In a faithful adaptation of the classic breakfast treat, Crumbl's Brown Sugar Cinnamon featuring Pop-Tarts cookie offers a brown sugar cinnamon base with brown sugar cream cheese glaze and pieces of the eponymous Pop-Tarts crumbled on top. Crumbl is also carrying a Peppermint Ice Cream cookie for the holidays.