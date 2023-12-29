The Whisking Method For Toffee-Like Chocolate Chip Cookies

For a perfectly textured batch of chocolate chip cookies, get your whisk — and patience — ready. Alternating whisking ingredients and letting your cookie dough rest can yield a baker's dozen that disappears almost as quickly as you open the door to your oven.

Brown butter, vanilla, eggs, and sugar are first whisked, then set to rest for three minutes. After whisking in three minute intervals for a few rounds, the butter cools and the sugary mixture becomes shiny and thick. This approach gives enough time for sugars to dissolve in the buttery liquids and will caramelize more easily, resulting in cookies that offer not only crispy edges and a chewy middle but also a toffee-flavored cookie that is impossible to put down. What looks like icing in your mixing bowl is the gateway to a cookie that delivers a toffee-like eating experience — and when enhanced with your choice of chocolate chips, toffee pieces, caramel shavings, or toasted nuts will become a quick favorite in your household.