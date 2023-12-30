Why You Should Avoid Using Pans With Wooden Handles In The Oven

Putting pans with wooden handles in the oven should be avoided. While they are great for cooking over the stovetop, as the handles remain cool for bare hands to touch, most are not designed to withstand high temperatures in the oven. The reason is that exposure to high oven heat can cause the wood to transform, warp in shape, and even split. Thus, a good rule of thumb is to avoid putting your pans with wooden handles in the oven. The wood can even ignite at higher broiling temperatures and possibly cause a dangerous fire in your oven.

It's also important to note that not all wood usage in ovens is problematic. For example, roasting food on a cedar plank is well-known for imparting flavor, especially in dishes like delicious grilled salmon. The key difference here is that cedar planks are intended explicitly for oven use and are designed to handle the heat in a controlled manner, unlike the standard wooden handles on pans.

Now, not all pans are created for oven use. Thus, choosing pans made entirely of oven-safe materials, such as cast iron or stainless steel, is vital. These materials can withstand high temperatures without warping or deteriorating.