Season Your Food Using A Spice Strainer For A More Uniform Coating

Seasoning can bring a world of difference to a dish, especially when distributed evenly. As fun as it is to pull a Salt Bae and sprinkle your seasoning in a delicately convoluted manner, using a spice strainer will coat your meats, seafood, and vegetables more uniformly. It'll also do the job at half the time it would take to manually season each piece.

A fine-mesh strainer can do more for you in the kitchen than just straining and draining food items and sifting powdered ingredients. It can also distribute finely ground spices evenly, which is handy, especially when cooking a big batch of food. To do this, combine your choice of powdered spices in a bowl and pour the mixture into the strainer. Hold it by its handle a few inches above the ingredients you want to season, and gently tap it as you move it over the food. The combination of the strainer's distance, its fine holes, and the light force you apply to it lets its contents drift downward with a wider coverage. Use a strainer with a looser mesh for crushed spices and seasonings that come in larger granules and apply the same technique.

Not only does this method guarantee volume control so your ingredients get a more even coating of flavoring agents, but it also minimizes spice wastage. They're more likely to land on and stick to the food rather than pile up at the bottom of your bowls, pans, and baking sheets.