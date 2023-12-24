New Jersey Restaurants Are Being Fined For Surprise Credit Card Fees

Even though much of the U.S. is going cashless, credit card processing fees remain, and they can add up to be a devastating hit to struggling restaurants with low profit margins. Still, inflation-weary consumers are struggling too. As New Jersey Senator Gordon Johnson put it, "[W]e understand these processing fees can be burdensome for businesses, but we also don't want them taking advantage of the situation," via NJ Spotlight News.

Surprise credit card fees are enough trouble on their own. These charges are imposed by banking companies on merchants every time a credit card is swiped, and during a 10-year span, they have gotten more than twice as high. In 2023, 15% of restaurant owners nationwide added surcharges to their regular bills, per the National Restaurant Association (via CNBC). The rates often fall between 3% and 5%. Passing the cost to customers might seem like the natural move, and it's legal. But, the key factor here is that restaurants have to inform their customers about who's fronting the swipe fee, and 16 New Jersey eateries are now facing hefty fines for failing to be transparent.

The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs spent over a full year tailing these businesses to catch their pattern of unlawful practices, and are now imposing penalty fees ranging from $500 up to $4,000. 12 restaurants were also sanctioned for refusing to accept cash payments.