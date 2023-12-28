Use Gratin Dishes To Make Ina Garten's Easy Oven Pancakes

Gratin dishes are ovenproof, typically oval in shape, and shallow in depth, with handles on either side to grab onto. They are the perfect vessel for baking sliced potatoes covered in cheese and cream until they become golden and crusty, but that's not all these dishes are good for. Per a video posted on the Food Network's YouTube channel, Ina Garten recommends using them to make pancakes.

The Barefoot Contessa uses multiple gratin dishes to create several individual pancakes that may remind you of a Dutch baby pancake. Garten simply warms the dishes in the oven, placing a little butter in the bottom so that it melts and coats the surface and sides of the dish to prevent the batter from sticking as it bakes. The result is a pancake that puffs up and is soft and fluffy in the middle and crispy around the edges. Using store-bought pancake mix is fine too, or try making it from scratch. Once baked, the celebrity chef tops the pancakes with blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries and serves the treat straight from the gratin dish.