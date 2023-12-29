Top Semifreddo With Roasted Cinnamon Plums For An Elegant Dessert

If you're a fan of ice cream, prepare yourself for the elevated, elegant flavors of semifreddo. Somewhere between the texture of ice cream and mousse, semifreddo is a frozen indulgence that is airy, light, and chilled to a temperature higher than the typical frigidity of ice cream. There are a thousand different ways you can individualize its toppings and flavors, but for a unique twist involving the warm flavors and fruits of autumn, reach for roasted cinnamon plums.

Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse schools us on exactly how to perfect the incorporation of warm and toasty plums in her roasted plum semifreddo recipe. First, the plums are caramelized in the oven with honey, lemon juice, cinnamon, and salt before being pureed. Next, you'll prepare the semifreddo by alternating layers of crushed gingersnaps, a whipped mascarpone mixture, and the roasted plum puree. The assembly is frozen for a minimum of six hours and then topped with caramelized plums, leftover plum juice, gingersnap chunks, and lemon zest.

You can make this recipe any time of the year, but Rosenhouse contends that it's ideal for the end of summer and beginning of fall. "This flavor combination is the perfect mashup of the two seasons — bright, ripe summer plums paired with classic fall spices in the form of gingersnaps, all rounded out with the creaminess of a whipped mascarpone filling," she explains.