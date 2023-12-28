The Welsh Cake That Celebrates The Traditional Day Of Shearing Sheep

After a long day of shearing sheep, it seems only right that farmers and workers be rewarded. Enter shearing cake, a sweet Welsh recipe provided as a form of gratitude. Though this simple yet thoughtful cake recipe has now taken on many variations throughout the world, traditional shearing cake delivers mouthfuls of moist, soft bites flavored with caraway seeds, nutmeg, and citrus. Slices are best served with tea, and since the baked treat was often enjoyed in pastures, finished recipes don't call for intricate frostings or decorative designs. Just like a solid loaf of homemade banana bread, these recipes could be found in hardy forms that could be easily transported. Though the traditional recipe has evolved, the cake still carries memories of the past.

At a time when sugar, butter, and lemon zest were pricey commodities, shearing cake was a much-appreciated token of gratitude. Caraway seeds themselves were thought to represent fruitful harvests and good fortune, and when sheep shearing was largely a communal affair, these sweet treats were a welcomed reward after work was complete.