Why You Should Never Store Your Slow Cooker Under The Kitchen Sink

Storing kitchen appliances in the right place is essential for both their longevity and your convenience. Among these, the slow cooker holds a special place due to its size and utility. While it might be tempting to tuck it away under the kitchen sink, especially in a small kitchen where space is a premium, this is not the best idea.

The environment under the sink is typically damp and humid, conditions not favorable for electrical appliances. Such an atmosphere can lead to the corrosion of metal parts and the deterioration of electrical components in your slow cooker. Persistent exposure to moisture can transform your cooker from a kitchen convenience to a safety hazard. There's also the risk of rust, which can compromise the integrity and functionality of the appliance.

Another point to consider is what else you're storing under the kitchen sink, an area typically reserved for cleaning supplies, including detergents, soaps, and other chemicals. These substances often emit fumes or can spill, potentially damaging your slow cooker. The chemicals might not only harm the external finish of your appliance but can also infiltrate through seals or vents, contaminating the interior where food is cooked. Consuming food that has been in contact with these chemicals, even in trace amounts, is a health hazard.