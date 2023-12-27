The Baking Sheet Hack For An Easy Tart Pan In A Pinch

When it comes to baking, having the right tools can make all the difference. But what if you're all set to make a delicious tart and realize you either don't have a specific tart pan, or the one you have isn't the right size for your recipe? Before you rush to buy a new pan, here's a simple, ingenious solution using items you most likely already have in your kitchen: a rimmed baking sheet and some aluminum foil.

Start by tearing off a sizable length of aluminum foil. You'll want enough to fold into a sturdy strip to act as a makeshift wall for your tart, allowing you to shape and size your baking sheet as per your recipe's requirements. Fold the foil lengthwise several times until you achieve a strip that's about an inch wide to match the height of your rimmed baking sheet.

Now, grab your baking sheet. Place the foil strip across the sheet to create a smaller, makeshift tart pan area. This is where you get creative. Depending on the size and shape of the tart you're aiming for, adjust the strip's placement. Whether you need a long, rectangular shape, a square one, or a more traditional circle, the foil strip's flexibility allows you to customize to your heart's content. The key here is to ensure the strip is snug against the baking sheet, forming a clear boundary for your crust.