Combine Matcha And Soda Water For A Refreshing Drink

The roots of matcha go back to 7th century China, but in recent years, this concentrated green tea powder has become all the rage in the U.S. These days, you can get matcha lattes at mainstream coffee shops like Starbucks, where the chain uses milk and milk foam for its version of the drink. But while lattes may be the most popular way to drink this powder in the States these days, it's not the only way to do so. If you want to make the classic cup of matcha into a fun and refreshing chilled drink, opt for soda water instead of milk.

Unlike the bitter notes of coffee, matcha has an earthy, slightly sweet taste, so it doesn't necessarily need to be overpowered with heavier additives like milk, cream, and sugar. That doesn't mean you can't add in any additional sweeteners or flavorings — but combining this green tea powder and soda water alone will give you a delicious sparkling drink that feels fancy, but is really simple to make. Plus, if you're looking for a soda replacement, this can give you your carbonated beverage (and caffeine) fix.