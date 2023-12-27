A Dollop Of Citrus Mayo Brightens Up Hearty Burgers

You can plop a dollop of citrus mayo on a classic beef burger, but that's not the only way to use this tangy spread. It would pair well with practically any type of patty, including turkey, veggie, salmon, shrimp, lamb, and even portobello mushroom patties. When it comes to the condiment, feel free to make it as simple or as complex as you want. A basic (but still delicious) way to start if you want to dip your toe in these waters is with a simple lemon mayo. All you'll need to do is squeeze a little lemon juice into the creamy spread and mix, although you can also add garlic or onion powder, chopped basil or dill, or cayenne pepper for a little spice.

If you want to get a little fancier, however, feel free to try out other types of citrus juices and match them with complementary ingredients. Minced ginger would pair well with lemon, lime, or orange, for example, while mustard would taste delicious mixed into a grapefruit mayo (don't knock it 'til you try it). You can also mix and match patty and condiment options. For example, the grapefruit concoction would be yummy on a salmon or shrimp burger, while the other juices would go well with richer meats. And, if you want to really enhance the tanginess in any of these spreads, go ahead and stir in a little of the fruits' zest as well.