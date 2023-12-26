Add Superfine Sugar To Cookies For A Silky Smooth Texture

If you like to dabble in the world of baking, you've likely bumped into the words "superfine sugar" once or twice in a given recipe. Most pay these words little mind, but superfine sugar's presence is actually a major contributor to how the overall consistency is going to come out — especially in cookies. When swapping out regular sugar for superfine, your confection will come out more airy and smooth.

When it comes to cookies, superfine sugar can aid them in many ways. Cookies are typically made with butter, so when the small granules of superfine sugar are combined with the creaminess of the butter, more air is trapped in the dough — meaning a lighter cookie. Moreover, superfine sugar is also ideal for even coatings on sugar-rolled cookies and prevents cracking during baking.

Swapping out granulated sugar for superfine is quite simple, just stick to a 1:1 volume ratio (they do not weigh the same, so do not substitute using weight). Follow the recipe the same as you would normally since no other ingredients will need adjustments here.