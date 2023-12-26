Add Superfine Sugar To Cookies For A Silky Smooth Texture
If you like to dabble in the world of baking, you've likely bumped into the words "superfine sugar" once or twice in a given recipe. Most pay these words little mind, but superfine sugar's presence is actually a major contributor to how the overall consistency is going to come out — especially in cookies. When swapping out regular sugar for superfine, your confection will come out more airy and smooth.
When it comes to cookies, superfine sugar can aid them in many ways. Cookies are typically made with butter, so when the small granules of superfine sugar are combined with the creaminess of the butter, more air is trapped in the dough — meaning a lighter cookie. Moreover, superfine sugar is also ideal for even coatings on sugar-rolled cookies and prevents cracking during baking.
Swapping out granulated sugar for superfine is quite simple, just stick to a 1:1 volume ratio (they do not weigh the same, so do not substitute using weight). Follow the recipe the same as you would normally since no other ingredients will need adjustments here.
How to add superfine sugar to recipes
Superfine sugar can be substituted for granulated sugar in a cookie recipe, but when is it appropriate to do so? Let's say you're following the recipe for meringue cookies and want to bring out their light, silky texture. This would be the perfect time to incorporate superfine sugar. Instead of the ¾ cup of granulated sugar that the recipe calls for, reach for the same measurement of superfine.
In general, cookies that are meant to be airy benefit the most from superfine sugar, so confections like macarons, sugar cookies, and shortbreads are the best options. However, because superfine sugar tends to caramelize quicker than granulated due to its finer texture, it's also a great idea to use in cookies that you want to be chewy — yet still smooth — like chocolate chip. Our brown butter chocolate chip cookie recipe utilizes the rich and indulgent flavors of browned butter, so superfine sugar, in this recipe, could step in and add an even deeper layer of caramelized, warm flavors. At the same time, it will provide an airiness that you may not have experienced with regular sugar.