Roast Figs With A Bold Alcohol To Ensure A Rich Syrup

If you're one of the few who doesn't get what all the fuss is about when it comes to figs, it might be because the ones you tried were the chewy, dried varieties you can buy year-round. Fresh figs are in a league of their own, and there's only a small window of the year when they are perfectly ripe and in season (this depends on where you live, but most states enjoy figs from late summer to early fall). You can add them to cakes, put them in salads, cut them up for a charcuterie board, or even nestle them in a creamy cheese pizza for a sweet and savory twist.

As much as you can do with fresh figs, there is, arguably, nothing quite like roasting them. However, on their own, some of the juice tends to dry up a bit in the oven and they won't give off as much liquid as they do when biting into an uncooked one. To work around this, there's a quick fix that will ensure decadent, caramelized, roasted figs — simply pour in a bit of alcohol before popping them in the oven. This will re-incorporate some of the lost juices and leave you with a rich, thick syrup with added bold flavors.

The technique is foolproof: toss halved, fresh figs in a baking dish with a few tablespoons of alcohol, honey or maple syrup, some brown sugar, and whatever seasonings or herbs you'd like. Cover the dish with foil and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 to 20 minutes.