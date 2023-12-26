For Vibrant Whiskey Sours, Swap Lemon Juice With Fresh-Squeezed Orange

Fans of a sweeter whiskey sour can reach for a bourbon base and add a greater proportion of orange juice. Such renditions can reach almost one-and-a-half parts orange to lemon, although some of the latter's acidic tang is necessary: Hey, this is a sour after all. If making this version, tone down the sugar syrup to compensate for the sweeter orangey flavor.

Alternatively, imbue only a slight orange character by utilizing two-parts lemon to one-part orange juice. This is better aligned with a bolder whiskey, like rye, and is well-suited to incorporating an egg white topping for added fluffiness. The inclusion of rich, simple syrup further plays to a decadent mouthfeel since it gives the drink a thicker consistency. This would make it more of a classic whiskey sour.

If craving an even deeper orange flavor, consider integrating the citrus in other forms. You could craft a syrup with the orange — opting for a sweet flavorful fruit variety like cara cara — and also including the rind, for a powerful full-fruit flavor. Finally, you can rim the glass with a malty brown sugar, top the egg white foam with orange bitters and garnish with a dried orange slice or grated orange zest, for an impressive effect.