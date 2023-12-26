Brown Butter Is Martha Stewart's Simple Secret For Fancier Potato Puree

What does the brown butter actually do? When you make a buerre noisette you are expanding the flavor of the butter without adding anything to it. It's kind of magical because when those milk solids caramelize, it is as if you've created an entirely new food. Brown butter is not a supporting ingredient, it is a full-on star of anything it is added to, and when it is added to mashed potatoes, the intense and rich flavor will not leave you wanting. It is simply sublime.

When choosing what type of butter to use, it really is a matter of taste. Stewart uses unsalted butter to make her brown butter, and this is wise if you need or want to control the amount of salt it is made with; however, if you prefer a more salty and savory bite, you can still achieve the same lovely flavor with salted butter. That said if you choose to use brown butter over regular butter in your pureed potatoes, brown it first and then measure it before adding to your dish.