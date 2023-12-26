How To Turn Flavorful Deviled Eggs Into A Spreadable Salad

Deviled eggs are a classic Easter, picnic, or brunch appetizer — but do you ever wish you could eat them on a casual Tuesday for lunch instead? As delicious as they are, it can be a little time-consuming to whip up these aesthetically pleasing eggs regularly, as the process involves removing the yolks, mixing them with other ingredients, and piping them back into the whites. But if you're craving the mouthwatering flavors in deviled eggs, yet don't want to go to all the trouble of making a typical recipe, try whipping up a spreadable deviled egg salad instead.

It's exactly what it sounds like: A cross between deviled eggs and a regular egg salad. It's fairly similar to the latter, except with a distinctly deviled twist. While a classic egg salad usually includes mayo, mustard, vinegar, and herbs, this new version also incorporates key ingredients like pickle relish and paprika. And instead of piping the filling back into the whites, you can simply mix everything together and eat it on its own, on a sandwich, or even with a few Saltines — whether it's a fancy occasion or a random Tuesday.