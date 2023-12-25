Bury Veggies In A Bed Of Rice Bran For Umami Bursting Pickles

Pickling is one of the oldest forms of food preservation and encompasses numerous methods. In the West, we're accustomed to brine or vinegar solutions creating a juicy, tangy, salty crunch for veggies. In the Far East, pickling and fermentation are more developed practices that include many unique methods and flavors. The Japanese practice of making nukadoko, for example, pickles veggies by burying them in a bed of fermented rice bran.

Similar to a sourdough starter, nukadoko is a fermented foundation that you can use over and over with maintenance. Also, like a sourdough starter, you can create new nuka beds by using a scoop of the original fermented bran mixture. Rice bran is similar to wheat bran. It's the outer layer of a grain of rice that's extracted during the refining process. Mixing it with brine and letting it sit for 10 to 20 days creates an actively fermented environment that will effectively pickle any vegetables you bury in it in a matter of days.

Furthermore, you can season the rice bran bed with ingredients like seaweed, dried shiitakes, and garlic to impart an even stronger umami punch. Nukadoko pickled vegetables have the sour juiciness of brine-pickled vegetables, but the fermented bran gives them a unique, miso-like umami flavor upgrade.