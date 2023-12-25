Stuff Chicken Meatballs With Mozzarella For A Gooey Surprise Bite

All chicken meatball recipes are essentially some combination of ground poultry, seasonings, and binding ingredients — and the beauty of stuffing them with mozzarella is that you can typically keep your original recipe intact. Plus, mozzarella is such a mild cheese that it can go with almost any flavor combination. A classic recipe for chicken meatballs usually includes breadcrumbs, an egg, herbs like oregano and parsley, and seasonings like garlic powder and red pepper flakes.

If you want to switch it up, however, feel free to try Mediterranean-inspired chicken and feta meatballs with chopped mint, coriander, and plain Greek yogurt. When it comes to sauce options, a classic marinara or tomato sauce will of course work perfectly. But cream, mushroom, Cajun, or piccata sauces would be delicious alternatives. Before you insert your cheese, you'll first want to chop it up into little cubes. You want them small enough that the rest of the chicken mixture can wrap around the mozzarella, eclipsing it completely.

To stuff them, you can either roll your meatballs first, then sink the cubes into the middle and wrap the chicken around them — or you can form a meatball around a cube of mozzarella. Either way, it helps to have wet hands while you do this so that the cheese doesn't stick to your poultry mixture. Once your cheese is securely nestled inside, feel free to either bake or pan-fry your meatballs.