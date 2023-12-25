Add Olives To Enhance Homemade Veggie Stock With Tons Of Umami Flavor

Stock is a building block for flavor. Whether it's used as the base ingredient in soups and stews or as a taste-enhancing cooking liquid, it improves any recipe it's added to. Yet, while it's usually meat-based recipes that have a reputation for being riddled with richness and nuanced flavor, that doesn't mean that vegetable stocks can't be as complex. In fact, adding a few olives to the stockpot can be all it takes to transform a bland veggie stock into a liquid that's layered with deliciously savory depth.

Part of making a good veggie stock from scratch is using an abundance of vegetables. Given that vegetables have such a high concentration of water, they infuse stock more delicately than pieces of meaty protein or bones, which is why using lots and lots of produce is a must. The other half of the equation is choosing vegetables with punchy and prominent flavors, honing in on particularly important components of taste like umami.

Responsible for activating salivary glands and making foods taste better as a result, the presence of umami is what makes a stock successful. That said, in the absence of umami-dense meat, vegetables with a high degree of naturally occurring glutamates can still deliver umami — this is where olives come in. Offering an almost meaty texture and flavor, olives are distinctly savory. Earthy with a salty edge (thanks to brining and curing), they easily provide that umami hit, which makes them deserving of a place in any homemade veggie stock.