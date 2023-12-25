Take The Mess Out Of Cannolis By Piping The Filling Into Thumbprint Cookies

A classic Sicilian cannoli is a tough recipe to top when it comes to marrying a crunchy shell with creamy filling. Admittedly, biting into one of these decadent treats can become a messy affair. From flaky, crumbly shells to an outpouring of ricotta filling, portions of the delicacy may end up falling onto your plate or in your lap instead of into your mouth. We have a sweet hack for that, and the answer comes in a cookie form.

Baking thumbprint cookies with the same filling you'd use to make your favorite cannolis can result in a sumptuous treat that can be enjoyed as a dessert or afternoon snack. With a crisp cookie acting as the base for the rich, creamy cannoli mixture, you won't need to choose between options when it comes to serving up after-dinner sweetness. Add a few chocolate chips as a finishing touch, and this recipe hits all the right notes when it comes to savoring la dolce vita.