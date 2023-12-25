The Simple Trick To Keep Bacon From Sticking To A Wire Rack

Few foods can cause a visceral reaction at the mere mention of their name the way bacon can. Just the thought of sweet, smoky, salty pork sends signals to the olfactory and cues the salivary glands. But cooking this beloved breakfast food has its hazards, and if you find when you are making crispy oven-baked bacon that it sticks to the metal of your wire rack, don't fret. There's a way to prevent this common problem. Simply lift each slice of bacon up with your tongs as it is cooking for a quick moment.

This seemingly innocuous step will shift your meat and allow some of the grease to cover the surface of the rungs of your rack so all that lovely rendered fat doesn't stick. But you have to use a wire rack and rimmed sheet pan because they are key when using this baking technique for two reasons. First, you want good air circulation so the whole slice of bacon cooks from above and below, and second, you need the rimmed sheet pan to collect the grease. So, when do you perform this Houdini magic with your tongs?