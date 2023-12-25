Martha Stewart's Tip For Pastry Crust With Properly Sturdy Sides

If you've ever watched the sides of your homemade tart shell collapse through the window of the oven door, you know how disheartening it is to observe your baking efforts fail in real time. However, with a little tip borrowed from Martha Stewart, you can prevent repeating this culinary catastrophe ever again. The key to baking a pastry crust with sturdier sides is to make a fold in the dough and guide it down into the grooves of the tin to increase its thickness and strengthen its structure.

It's particularly important to have a solid pastry crust with a robust bottom and sides if you're whipping up a recipe that contains a high ratio of liquid ingredients, such as a custard tart, eggy quiche, or chocolate pie. Pastry that's been blind baked acts as a barrier to moisture, preventing it from seeping down into the base of a flaky pie crust, saturating it, and turning it soggy. However, a pastry shell with delicately thin sides can break easily, shrink back, or fall in on itself in the oven if the temperature is too cool, making for annoying leakages. An unsightly pie with broken and uneven edges also doesn't do justice to all the hard work you've put into making the pastry and filling from scratch. To make a pie that looks as good as it tastes, you'll need to master the art of folding the pastry down firmly into the sides of your baking dish.