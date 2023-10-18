Roll Out Pie Dough On Plastic Wrap For Easy Transfer Into The Pan

Transferring rolled-out pie dough to a fluted tin or baking pan is a delicate balancing act because pastry has a dainty texture that can easily stretch and tear. This process is much easier if you roll your dough between two sheets of plastic wrap before laying it gently over your pie plate.

Some experienced bakers prefer to fold their rolled pie dough into quarters, lift it, and place it over the tin before unfolding it. However, this can be tricky if your dough is very soft as the edges of the tin can cut into the yielding pastry before you've had time to ease the sides into the fluted edges of your pan. Placing the dough over a rolling pin and lifting it towards the tin is another common technique but if this motion isn't completed quickly enough, the pastry can stretch or tear from its own weight as it hangs. Luckily, all you'll need are a couple of sheets of plastic wrap, a rolling pin, and a dusting of flour for a foolproof solution to this problem.

Place the first piece of plastic wrap down on your counter and dust it lightly with an even sprinkling of flour before setting your chilled dough in the center. Sprinkle more flour over the pastry and then place your second sheet of plastic wrap directly on top of it before you get rolling. Once your pastry has reached your desired size, it's time to make the transfer.