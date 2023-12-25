How To Easily Substitute Lemon Juice With Cream Of Tartar

Despite the name, cream of tartar is actually an acidic powder, so when you are using it to replace lemon juice, you are replacing one acid with another acid of similar pH levels — cream of tartar has a pH of 3.5, per GC Chemicals, while lemon juice usually has a pH of between 2 and 3, according to Science Notes. A byproduct of the winemaking process, cream of tartar, or potassium bitartrate as it's known scientifically, is essentially the powder form of tartaric acid, and it has three main uses: acting as a leaving agent in baked goods, preventing sugar crystals from forming, and stabilizing egg whites.

These three main uses of cream of tartar are also when it's most ideal to replace lemon juice with cream of tartar, namely, when baking something, such as cookies, and you need an acid to activate the baking soda; when you're making candy, caramels, fudge, or frosting, and you don't want sugar crystals to form; and when you need to stabilize egg whites, such as in a meringue or a fluffy souffle. Cream of tartar is also quite shelf stable, and pretty much never expires as long as it's kept away from moisture, so you may want to keep a box or two handy, just in case, for the next time you run out of lemon juice.