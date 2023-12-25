Roll Tteok In Cinnamon Sugar For A Quick And Delicious Dessert

A trending dessert from Asia has been blowing up in hotpot joints like Haidilao: Sweet fried rice cakes akin to rice cake or mochi churros. One taste leaves you longing to recreate this delicious dessert from home. Instead of making rice cakes from scratch, here's a fun and creative food hack: use cylindrical-shaped tteok (or 떡), the gluten-free Korean rice cakes known for their chewy, QQ (springy) texture. While tteok's usual pairings are savory, like kimchi or gochujang-based sauces and fish cakes, the spin here is to make them into a sweet dessert.

To begin, soften ready-to-cook tteok as per the packaging instructions. This may entail soaking them in water or parboiling them. Strain and let them dry for a bit, then pan fry the tteok in butter or neutral oil until crispy and cooked through. Of course, you could also deep fry the tteok. The magic transformation happens when you roll these fried rice cakes in a cinnamon and sugar mixture reminiscent of churro flavors. The result is a sugary, cinnamony treat with a crispy exterior and a soft, mochi-chewy interior. As with churros, you can enjoy these "tteok churros," while still hot, drizzled with or dipped in chocolate or caramel sauce.