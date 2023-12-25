Turn Your Antipasti Salad Into A Sandwich Using Store-Bought Dough

When you have the salad ready, it won't take too much more effort to make these sandwiches. If you're using an antipasto salad that has a dressing, either skip the dressing or carefully spoon the ingredients from the mixture with a slotted spoon so it doesn't turn the dough soggy. Alternatively, you could make the dressing and keep it on the side and serve it as a dipping sauce for the finished product. And if you don't have the salad already assembled, save time and evenly layer the ingredients onto the dough without cutting up the cheese or meats.

Once your ingredients have been gathered, spread the dough onto the baking sheet, evenly fill it with the antipasto salad, and then cover it with another layer of dough. Brush the top with an egg wash so it's crispy and golden brown, and sprinkle some grated Parmesan cheese or red chili flakes on top for extra flavor in each bite. Every recipe is different, but after 30 minutes to an hour in a 300-degree Fahrenheit oven, depending on the technique, it should be done. When it's ready, serve it hot on its own or with a condiment for dipping like an olive oil and balsamic vinegar mixture with dried herbs, marinara, or a garlic butter sauce.