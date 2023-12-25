The Reason You Should Never Can Food With Low Acidity Vinegar

Canning food at home is a tried and tested way to cut down on food costs in your house, but inflation is causing some serious problems with home-canned goods. Shrinkflation is when a business decides to decrease the cost of producing a product instead of raising the price for the consumer, usually by selling less of it. In the case of vinegar, some manufacturers are beginning to sell 4% acid strength instead of the standard 5% acid strength vinegar.

That 1% difference may not seem like a big deal — and for most uses, it won't be — but it can be deadly if used for canned goods. You don't put vinegar in your canned goods for the flavor. It's included because the acid keeps bacteria from forming inside the jar while it's on the shelf. There has been a lot of research done on home canning, but the studies all focused on 5% acidity vinegar because that was the gold standard. There haven't been any products below 5% until recently.

Many types of bacteria can form inside your canned goods, but the scariest has to be botulism. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, botulism grows best in the absence of oxygen and can cause serious illness or death. Part of the canning process is removing the air from the can. Because of this, canned goods have a high chance of containing botulism if not prepared correctly. The 4% acidity vinegar is not strong enough to kill the bacteria responsible for botulism.