A Potato Masher Is Key To Apple Sauce With Tasty Fruit Chunks

If you're an applesauce lover, then you may want to consider making it yourself at home. After all, just about everything is better homemade, right? Homemade applesauce has plenty of benefits, including the fact that you get to choose exactly how sweet you want it, exactly how much cinnamon you want to use, and so on. Another element you get to customize is how chunky or smooth you want it.

If you're someone who prefers a good amount of apple chunks, then there's one kitchen tool that you'll definitely need: the potato masher. Yep, the very same tool that you use to make mashed potatoes is the same tool that you'll need for the last step in making your homemade applesauce. When you think about it, it makes perfect sense that you would use the same tool. Just like with applesauce, making mashed potatoes also enables you to choose the exact level of smoothness that you want. After using the handy potato masher, you'll be ready to enjoy your chunky homemade applesauce. Or, if you don't have a potato masher, you can use a muddler instead.