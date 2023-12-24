Why You Should Never Cook Dried Beans In Wine

Dried beans can be intimidating to cook if you lack the proper know-how. While you might think that rock-hard pintos or chickpeas can simply be tossed into a pot and left to boil, the reality is that crafting a perfectly cooked bean is way more complex. Along with buying the freshest legumes possible, soaking them the appropriate amount of time, and seasoning them accordingly, another critical aspect of the process is knowing which ingredients can be added to the pot during cooking and which should be omitted. Although there is no shortage of ways to infuse deliciousness into the starchy and mellow tasting seeds, it's wise to steer clear of wine — and any other acidic ingredient for that matter. Whether it's red, white, or rosé, wine is one liquid that should never be used to simmer beans.

Despite their seemingly tough demeanor, beans are actually quite sensitive. Legumes are affected by fluctuations in pH, so when they are placed in an alkaline environment, their cell walls begin to rapidly break down. Yet under acidic conditions the opposite is true, as acidity prevents pectin in the skins from dissolving and instead triggers them to tighten, which inhibits the absorption of water. Because of this, boiling and braising beans in a highly acidic solution like wine should be avoided.